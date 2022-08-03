Eagle Scout provided plan for clothing drives

It has been about a year since Jaeger Bauer completed his Eagle Scout project, a back-to-school clothing drive at Bella Vista Baptist Church. In completing the project, he set up the church for success on future clothing drives.

The 16-year-old scout said he and his team worked at least 350 hours on the project.

"That's without the paperwork and random conversations planning it, so probably more like 500 hours, but 350 physical hours recorded," he said.

He said the church, where he is a member, has held clothing drives in the past, but the practice had been "dead in the water" since a staff member who formerly ran them left the church. Jaeger compiled a binder with a timeline and directions on church approvals, advertising, gathering boxes, collecting, sorting, etc.

He said a clothing drive would be easier if an organization had a budget of about $400, but he put together a no-budget event, with everything being donated. He started on the project in March of last year and held the giveaway on tax-free weekend in August.

"The big thing is storing the clothing, because you need storage boxes," he said. He went to grocery stores to request boxes and mainly ended up with banana boxes, which do not have solid bottoms, so the team had to put something in the bottoms of those. He found out from Lowes that if he had requested boxes earlier, he could have received a donation of boxes, so he made that advice part of the binder.

Jaeger wrote a letter to Dillard's to request a loan of some clothing racks. It also helped that he knew someone there, he said. Dillard's loaned him three circle racks and a few shoe racks.

He said he learned a lot about clothing sizes during the process. For example, children's clothes before size 10/12 are the same for boys and girls.

"That's a weird knowledge that I have now," he said. "Women's clothing sizes are weird. It's only the adult women that gave me trouble."

He said there are the normal sizes, and then petite sizes. His mother, Brandi Bauer, pointed out that some women's clothing stores have their own sizing systems, making it more difficult to sort the clothing.

Jaeger said 50 or 60 people came to the giveaway, and he had enough clothing left over for an extra day. He donated the remaining clothing to the DEB Project in Bentonville, a nonprofit that helps children in the foster care system.

He said of his project, "I'm 16. I have two years left in Scouts. I don't know if I should have tried for something bigger. It's definitely something I can put on my resume and I can be proud of it."

Brandi Bauer said, "I think he did good. We had some compliments in the church on how he had thought through things. I'm really proud of him, and finally get to say I'm an Eagle Scout mom. The main thing is he wanted to help someone, and that's just part of who he is. I think the timing was perfect for the clothing drive to be a blessing."

Jaeger is a member of Scout Troop 3410. He officially earned his Eagle Scout award after a board of review in April. His Eagle Scout ceremony is planned for the end of the summer.