Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners July 25 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Sharon Bower. Winners of Texas Canasta were: first, Jane Potts; second, Connie Hinton.

Note: This group will meet at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive until Riordan reopens after remodeling has been completed.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 26: first -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; second -- Sharon and Larry Johnson; third -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; fourth -- Ginney and Nancy Veach. Honorable mention -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 27: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 22: Table 1 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High score -- Van Bateman

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]