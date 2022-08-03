By Flip Putthoff, The Flip Side Column

Short rides are the best rides when it comes to a family bike ride with the kids.

Two hard surface spur trails off of Razorback Greenway are ideal for young peddlers. Both are easy to ride and lead to great destinations that offer family fun just off the trail. One spur is in Springdale and another in Lowell. Each is about a mile one way.

The trail in Springdale leads to the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center west of the Razorback Greenway. A one-mile spur starts at the Lake Springdale Trail head about one mile south of Wagon Wheel Road and Silent Grove Road intersection.

Pedal west on the spur trail, which passes under the Silent Grove Road overpass. The trail runs along Spring Creek toward the Thunder Chicken mountain bike trail network. It's nice to pause on the bridge over the creek and enjoy the flowing watery view. Riders come to this bridge just before reaching the mountain bike trails.

Pass the Thunder Chicken trail sign and the route to the nature center continues to the right. The path is wooded, curvy and flat with some big trees.

It isn't long before the trail crosses a bridge and starts an easy uphill stretch. The short climb passes a meadow on the left, then the nature center comes into view. The trail goes on behind the center for a ways and ends at a turn-around just beyond the buildings.

Visiting the nature center is a highlight of the ride, especially for the kids with all the fun that awaits inside. Cross the road into the parking lot and main entrance. Or keep going behind the building to some bike-parking racks. There's a nice patio here as well with tables and rocking chairs.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission runs the nature center and admission is free.

Beware, it could be hard to get the youngsters back outside with all there is to see and do. There's an aquarium with native fish such as black bass and catfish. Kids and adults can't catch those fish, but they can try out the fishing simulator that lets anglers know if they've caught a fish or it got away.

Visitors can press a button and watch flocks of ducks, hawks or doves fly by on a screen in the ceiling. A simulated creek is built right into the center floor. There are animal furs kids can touch and exhibits about all kinds of wildlife, especially bobwhite quail. Game and Fish is on a quest to boost quail numbers across the state.

Another great reason to visit the center during a bike ride? It's air conditioned.

A ride to the nature center, with time to explore inside, makes a great family outing.

Another spur worth investigating heads off the Razorback Greenway in Lowell where The Matrix Racquet Club is located. Here the spur heads south from the greenway. It's flat and easy riding.

Soon the one-mile trail curves to the right on its way to Kathleen Jackson Memorial Park in Lowell. There's a large pavilion at the park with plenty of shade, a walking trail, veterans memorial and disc golf course.

A restroom building and playground are nearly finished. Workers at the playground said last week the playground should be open in about three weeks.

Riding to the park is another short but fun route ideal for young peddlers.

