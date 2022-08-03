BVPD Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

The Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy fall 2022 session will start Tuesday, Sept. 13. Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Aug. 1, with a deadline of Monday, Aug. 29.

The 10-week program meets 6-9 p.m. once per week on Tuesdays, with one Saturday half-day, and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve.

Comprehensive instruction will cover various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training and more. Upon graduation on Wednesday, Nov. 9, participants receive a certificate of completion and are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Class size is limited to 14 participants.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Cpl. Haley Evans at [email protected], or call 479-855-3771.