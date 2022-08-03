The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BVPD Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

by Cassi Lapp City of Bella Vista Communications Director | August 3, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy fall 2022 session will start Tuesday, Sept. 13. Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Aug. 1, with a deadline of Monday, Aug. 29.

The 10-week program meets 6-9 p.m. once per week on Tuesdays, with one Saturday half-day, and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve.

Comprehensive instruction will cover various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training and more. Upon graduation on Wednesday, Nov. 9, participants receive a certificate of completion and are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Class size is limited to 14 participants.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Cpl. Haley Evans at [email protected], or call 479-855-3771.

Print Headline: BVPD Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT