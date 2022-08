Courtesy Xyta Lucas With temperatures over 100 degrees many days in a row in Bella Vista the crepe myrtle at the Bella Vista Historical Museum has managed to keep its blooms as museum volunteers ensure hydration.

Thursday, Aug. 4 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 92^Low: 72 Friday, Aug. 5 Partly Cloudy Precip: 18% High: 94^Low: 73 Saturday, Aug. 6 Partly Cloudy Precip: 17% High: 93^Low: 74 Sunday, Aug. 7 Mainly Sunny Precip: 17% High: 94^Low: 74 Monday, Aug. 8 Isolated Thunderstorms AM Precip: 32% High: 92^Low: 73 Tuesday, Aug. 9 Partly Cloudy Precip: 20% High: 92^Low: 71 Wednesday, Aug. 10 Mostly Sunny Precip: 11% High: 92^Low: 72

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content