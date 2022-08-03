Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 18

2:23 p.m. Police arrested Heather Leemae Cline, 36, in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Joshua Tinsley, 34, in connection with out of town warrants, during a traffic stop at Crye-Leike Realtors.

Tuesday, July 19

9:09 a.m. Police received a report at East Chelsea and Concordia that an unconscious raccoon was on the roadway. The reporting person believed the raccoon to be rabid. When police arrived, the raccoon was well out of the roadway and no movement was seen.

Wednesday, July 20

10:42 a.m. Police received a report on Chandler Lane of a Pack and Play stolen from a rental property. The owner was not sure when or who may have taken it.

3:25 p.m. Police received a report at Riordan Hall that someone's wallet and iPhone 7 were stolen from their vehicle.

9:42 p.m. Police arrested Lisa Michelle Thomas, 49, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Spanker and Spanker Ridge.

Thursday, July 21

8:50 a.m. Police received a report on Northfleet Drive that a white van was camped out behind someone's house and left during the day and returned at night.

Friday, July 22

12:06 p.m. Police received a report on Patterdale Lane that someone dug up a tree from the reporting person's vacant lot.

Saturday, July 23

12:57 a.m. Police arrested Efrain Martinez Gonzalez, 29, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

Sunday, July 24

11:33 a.m. Police received a fraud report at the police department that there was an $859 charge on someone's Microsoft account that they did not make.