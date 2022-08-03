Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, at Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Room 1001, Bella Vista. The program will be "Keyboard Shortcuts in Windows," presented by Joel Ewing. Many common actions may be requested by a keyboard shortcut, an alternative to the mouse that may be easier and quicker under the right circumstances. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org )

The August Help Clinics are scheduled for Saturday and Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon

The following classes are currently scheduled for August:

Basic Computer Knowledge: What is a Computer? presented by Joel Ewing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 9-11 a.m.

Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1, presented by Justin Sell, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

NWA Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers' next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Anyone interested in mail art and preserving letter writing is welcome to join. For more information please contact Pat at [email protected]

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Caroline Casselberry, "Crossroads in Life" (When life throws you a curve ball). The special feature will be Andrea Conway Brack, "Staging your Home for Sale."

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Friday. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The guest speaker will be Xyta Lucas who will speak to the group about the "History of Bella Vista." All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista.

This month Susan Johnson will teach a class using colored pencils. She will supply the black paper for the project. Colors to be used are: red, green, orange and white. Please bring white graphite paper for tracing the pattern. Some colored pencils are available, but if you have a set, please bring them with you and a pencil sharpener.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. Those interested in attending are asked to text Lynda at: 262-308-4454.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is changing its meeting location. The club will meet in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. The church is located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Meetings will continue to be held on Thursdays, with a social period beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the regular meeting at 10 am. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building.

More information can be found on the club website at https://sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub/

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop chorus is in need of women who typically sing Second Alto, Tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass section. No previous experience or tryouts are required. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the north door). CDC guidelines are observed. Those attending must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204 or find information about the chorus at perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.