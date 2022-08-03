Bella Vista church news

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit the website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join a celebration of all things automotive.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 240 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Sonday Riders will meet Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome to join a day of riding in Arkansas.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon where they serve those in our community, both physically and spiritually.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

During the next two months the church is collecting healthy snack items for the Oaks Indian Mission and school children in need at Gravette schools for the next school year.

United Lutheran Church is now taking reservations for the next International Village Food Festival that will feature All-American food. The meal will include a grilled hamburger, chips, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake. It will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Cost is $15 a meal and part of the proceeds will be going to Gravette Schools to help purchase healthy snacks for school children who are in need. There will be 100 meals available. Reservations are necessary and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during church office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches to area youth. For more information please contact the church office.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC), located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

There is an open position for a part-time music director at the church. Please send your resume to the church or call 479-855-2780 for more information.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church's Family Vacation Bible School will be held August 8-11 from 5:30-7 p.m. There are classes available for all ages from preschool through adults. Please sign up today by calling 479-876-2155 so supplies can be prepared.

Note that Senior Exercise classes have changed their order. Due to a demand for Senior Yoga, it is now on Fridays. The sessions, which start at 1 p.m., include aerobics on Monday, walk aerobics on Wednesday and yoga on Friday. All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors getting in shape.

Beautiful Savior's 25th Anniversary is coming this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please call 479-876-2155 so that the church can incorporate them into its 25th Anniversary Album.

