PAST PERSPECTIVES: When apples were king in Benton County

A picture postcard was mailed from Bentonville during World War I to Walter Stroup who was in the Army at Camp Dodge, Iowa. It is postmarked November 1, 1918, bearing a 2-cent stamp (postcard stamp prices were raised a penny for WWI, then back down again to 1 cent in 1919). The handwritten message on the back of the card says, "We are sending you today a box of apples by express."

In those days, Benton County was well known nationwide for its apple crops. J. Dickson Black, in his book History of Benton County 1836-1936, wrote about the history of the apple crop in Benton County: "Several of the early settlers brought apple seeds and set out a few trees for their own use, but it took a Cherokee Indian woman living near Maysville to see what could be done with a large orchard. Her timing was just a little bad when it came to making any money out of it. She was very well to do and had been able to plant and care for the young orchard with slave labor. Just about the time she would have had fruit to sell, the Civil War started and she soon had to free her slaves. The orchard went uncared for then until 1866 when H. S. Mundell bought the farm and reworked the apple trees. He was the first white man in the county to have a large orchard ... .

"From the spring of 1861 to 1864, very little farming was done in the county. Most of the men joined the army or left the county with their families until after the war ... By 1870, there were just a few good sized orchards, but as other men saw these few making a big return for their labor, then they too set out trees. By 1880, the orchards had just started to make a little money; $4,265 worth of fruit was sold. In 1918, it was well over the million dollar mark ... .

"The coming of the railroad to northwest Arkansas was one of the first big helps the apply industry got. When the Frisco built their line across the south part of the county, the apple growers had the first easy way to market. Now they had only to haul to Rogers; from there they could ship north or south, wherever they felt the best market would be. In the next ten years, the apple acres jumped from hundreds of acres to thousands of acres ... As more railroad lines covered the county, there were more apple buyers and brokers. There were cold storage houses to hold apples in. Cull apples and tree runs could be sold to the evaporators, vinegar plants and the brandy distillery. By this time, a grower could sell all of his apples somewhere ... .

"In 1901, the apple crop for Benton County was listed as 2.5 million bushels. This was the largest apple yield in a single county in the history of the United States ... Arkansas apples won real fame in 1904 at the World's Fair in St. Louis when they captured all of the major prizes offered in the horticultural division. Then, in 1915, at the Panama Pacific Exhibition in San Francisco, they won 308 prizes for their apples. This was 11 more than they had won in St. Louis.

"In 1919, 5,000,000 bushels of apples were sold in Benton County at an average of one dollar a bushel. This was the biggest year they had ... For many years, Benton County was known as the land of the big red apple. King apple had a long and profitable reign and won us the distinction of being first in many ways. We had more apple trees than any other county in the United States, we shipped more apples, both fresh and dried; had more evaporators than any other county; we had the biggest apple brandy distillery and apple vinegar factory west of the Mississippi ... .

"Apple evaporators or drying plants were a big sideline of the apple industry. Every town in the county had from one to three of these plants ... Many of the bigger growers had their own plants ... (and) Apple cider vinegar manufacture was a leading industry in the county since 1906 ... .

"(However) By the mid 1920's, people were having to spray the orchards a lot and as the years went on, it became a costly program. In the early 30's, they were using nine different sprays a year ... Then came a time when the bugs became immune to all the sprays they had. In a few years, the trees were dying ... By the late 30's, apples were no longer King of the county ... As the apples went out, so did all the plants (and the brandy distillery)."

• • •

