The Weekly Vista obituaries for April 27, 2022

Robert Marion Horton

Robert Marion Horton, 79, Bella Vista, died April 19, 2029.

He was born in Boydsville, Ark., on May 21, 1942, to Wayne and Marjorie (Carter) Horton. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Bella Vista and worked for 53 years as a pharmacist, retiring in 2019. He was known as a quiet man of faith who possessed great patience and inner strength.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Wanda Lee.

Surviving are his wife, Karen; three children; Jon, Lee (Gigi), Holly; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Bella Vista Church of Christ, 8889 West McNelly Road, Bentonville, AR 72712. Visitation was held at the church prior to the service.

William James Kennedy

William (Bill) James Kennedy, 83, of Bella Vista, died April 17, 2022 in Bentonville, Ark.

He was raised in Van Buren, Ark., and graduated from Van Buren High School in 1956. He retired from Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith, Ark., after 27 years where he worked as the Labor Relations Administrator. After raising four children, he and his wife, Connie moved to Bella Vista in 1994.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Faye Kennedy; three sisters, Jan Jewett, Vicki Jones, Lynn Holcombe.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie Jean Kennedy; four children; Bill Kennedy Jr. (Linda) of Bella Vista, Kelly Kennedy of Bella Vista, Leslie Folsom(Joe) of Bella Vista, Leigh Ann Watkins (Jake) of Corinth, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and two brothers, Pat Kennedy of Bentonville, Mike Kennedy of Bella Vista.

Funeral services were held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. A private burial service was held at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Van Buren, Ark.

Marcia R. McKenney

A memorial service for Marcia R. McKenney will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista. Pastor Gary Crandall will officiate. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service. Family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to attend.

Forrest Harvey Townley

Forrest Harvey "Harv" Townley died peacefully on April 6, 2022.

He was born at home in Independence, Mo., on Feb. 5, 1935, to Forrest Calland Townley and Nellie Pearl Daugherty Townley. He was involved in many activities while growing up including he Boy Scouts. His career was in sales and management. He served in numerous ministries of the churches he attended in the states where he lived - Independence Blvd Christian Church, South Run Baptist Church and Bella Vista Community Church. He enjoyed various sports including baseball, basketball, football, swimming, water skiing and golf and was a Chiefs fan. He was a singer and enjoyed renovating homes and working on his lawn and garden. He married Ruth Eichenberger in 1955.

He was preceded in death by Ruth; his parents; and three sisters, Donna, Shirley, DeeDee.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathy; sons, Harvey Jr. (Cynthia), Bill (Mary); stepdaughters, Kay Hubbard, Kristin (Mike) Kainu; and 12 grandchildren.

He requested an intimate celebration of life to be held later this year rather than a traditional funeral service.

