Putthoff, Bland to present Beaver Reservoir program

For those who are new to northwest Arkansas and may not be familiar with this vital body of water at our doorstep, the upcoming program undoubtedly should be put on your calendar. Beaver Lake can claim to be one of the most pristine lakes in the lower 48, and two gentlemen who are absolutely "in the know" about these 28,000 acres of fun are Flip Putthoff and Alan Bland.

Bland, a retired U.S. Army Corps Ranger for Beaver Reservoir, unquestionably knows how to make history entertaining. He will explain the development and authorized purposes of the impoundment, and how Beaver operates in conjunction with other reservoirs on the White River chain.

Although "recreation" was not designated as an "authorized purpose" of Beaver Reservoir, recreation certainly is authorized and enjoyed by over 3,000,000 visitors every year. This is where Putthoff steps in.

Putthoff serves as the Outdoor Editor of the Northwest Arkansas Edition of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. He grew up with a fishing pole in his hand and water skies on his feet and cannot wait to talk about the wildlife and natural features of Beaver and lake fishing, and how individuals can kayak and explore the numerous islands there.

Those wishing to learn more about Beaver Reservoir, or just eager to enjoy programs that Bland and Putthoff present, should come to Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area on Sunday, May 1. Note that Bland and Putthoff will be the very first to present an official Friends of Hobbs program in the new Education Pavilion next to the park's visitor center.

• • •

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

What: Beaver Reservoir Program

Where: Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area Education Pavilion

When: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 2 p.m.

Call the park office at 479-789-5000 or visit the Friends of Hobbs Facebook page or web site to check on the latest status of programs.

Note: In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the visitor center.