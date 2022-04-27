Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Pluto, a 4 1/2-year-old hound mix. Pluto has very handsome markings as well as one blue eye and one brown eye. He is good with people and cats, but is strong and can get over a 6-foot fence. Pluto has been neutered and microchipped and is current on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Pluto, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

