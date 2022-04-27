National Music Week to be celebrated first week of May

The beautiful Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista will again be the venue for the National Music Week observance this year. National Music Week is celebrated the first full week in May of each year and this year's event is sponsored locally by The National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) and its local affiliate, the Bella Vista Music Club.

This annual celebration focuses on music as a powerful tool for communication and personal expression. Music is a universal tool for peace, understanding and harmony.

This year's celebration will be a concert featuring six talented local musicians: Camille Austin, violin; Lindsay Burnett, soprano; Jane Powell, harp; Nolen Pridemore, tenor; Garth Smith, piano; and Yvonne Washer, piano. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the chapel located on 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

NFMC provides opportunities for musical study, performance and appreciation to more than 121,000 senior students and junior members in 5,200 music-related clubs and organizations nationwide. NFMC offers more than $750,000 in state and national competitions.

The National Federation of Music Clubs was founded in 1898 and has grown into one of the largest music organizations in the world. NFMC, chartered by the Congress of the United States, is the only music organization member of the United Nations.

Visit andantemusicclub.org or contact Betty L. Pierce at [email protected] for more information. The concert is free and open to the public.