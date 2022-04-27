Mark Your Calendar

Ongoing

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors election candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election ends May 17 when the POA will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. It is one of only a few markets in the northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. To apply as a vendor, nonprofit group, crafter, musician and entertainer, visit the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator. Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

April 29 and 30

• The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html.

May 3

• Andante will celebrate National Music Week with a concert in the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, and will feature a pianist, soprano, tenor and violinist. See the website at andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

May 5

The next Civil War Roundtable meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, when Kerry Jones will speak on "The Incredible Story of Eight Common Soldiers at Pea Ridge." The meeting will be held at the Bella Vista Historial Museum.

May 7

Due to popular demand, another tour of historic cemeteries in the Bella Vista area will be conducted as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday, May 7. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 479-855-2335, emailing [email protected]il.com or stopping by the museum in person during open hours. The tour lasts about four hours and costs $15/person or $25 for two. Participants meet at the museum and car caravan to the various cemeteries.

May 17

• The POA's Annual Meeting/Close of Election is at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• Bella Vista Community Band's first concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

May 30

Bella Vista Community Band concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

June 11

• The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven Bella Vista resident gardens, each with its own theme, and will be held Saturday, June 11. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden, a pollinator garden and one that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Ticket holders or persons wanting to purchase a ticket will meet at 10 a.m. at Creek's Nursery on McNelly Road. Tickets can be purchased there for $15; club members will be selling advance tickets for $10. Each ticket holder will receive a bracelet to allow them access to all seven sites. Ticket holders drive themselves to each location -- only one site is not handicapped accessible.

June 14

Bella Vista Community Band concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.