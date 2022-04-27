LETTER: Who, what, where, when, and why

Dear Editor,

Having worked at a small town newspaper years ago, I remember hearing the wise old editor admonishing young reporters with, "who, what, where, when, and why."

In the April 13 issue of The Weekly Vista, a headline on page 8A reads "Resident homes needed for APT, WAPT players." After reading the entire article, and even re-reading it, I still don't know what sport these players play.

Living in Bella Vista, I wonder if they are golfers but there's no "G" in the acronym. There's no picture to show what they play. My question is, "what" are the players going to be playing?

I suppose I could google it but a stubborn streak in me reminds me that I sub$cribe to the paper to read it, so I shouldn't need to google.

Kathy Herrick

Bella Vista