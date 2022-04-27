LETTER: Stay with the facts

I read Donna Hutchinson's April 20th letter and noticed she stated that I (and Doug Fowler) insisted Peter Christie was a good mayor.

Ms. Hutchinson can scour my April 13th letter to the editor from the first word to the last, and nowhere is there even a hint of my opinion of Mayor Christie, or his performance as a mayor. I only wrote to correct some incorrect allegations.

Again, I would kindly ask Ms. Hutchinson to stay with the facts, and please, in my case, accurate or inaccurate, not to put words in my mouth.

Mary Green

Bella Vista