LETTER: “Good Friday” sale — could be much more inclusive

In a month where three Holy Days for Abrahamic religions occur, (this year, the Jewish "Feast of Passover" and Christianity's "Good Friday" coincided, during the Islamic "Month of Ramadan,") your reader took notice of an advertisement insert from our local House and Farm Store.

The ad read, "One Day Only Sale – Good Friday! Deals Too Good To Miss!" Closed on Easter Sunday.

While the convergence of secular commerce and sacred observance is hardly a new phenomenon – the bombast of "Christmas" is well documented and widely accepted, and we celebrate the iconic "Easter Bunny" every year – this reader believes that House and Farm missed the opportunity to broaden its religious appeal (and perhaps increase sales) by being more inclusive in their outreach.

For instance, instead of only targeting Christians with a "Good Friday Sale," appeal to and acknowledge Jewish customers. The ad could entreat "Don't Pass-Over These Values!" or perhaps – "Moses said 'Let my people go...' TO the STORE for SAVINGS!"

But why stop there? One could say a "Good Friday" sale is just like a "Black Friday" sale - only better – because one is "Good" and one is "Black."

Also, let's offer a deferential nod to our Muslim neighbors – They have "buying power" too, and can participate in a "Month-Long 'Sale-O-Rama'-dan."

Someone once said, "All things are possible" for him that loves to shop!

Todd Noyes

Bella Vista