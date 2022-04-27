The Weekly Vista
Kerns Krafts

by Bennett Horne | April 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Deb Kerns stands next to some of the handmade items she and her husband, Doug, had on sale at their Kerns Krafts booth Saturday, April 23, at the Riordan Spring Bazaar held at Riordan Hall. Deb Kerns also had some of her handmade towels on sale. As for the wooden items, she said, "Doug cuts them and I finish them."

