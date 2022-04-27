Glenn Duffy Elementary adding room to Pre-K program

Glenn Duffy Elementary School announces it will be adding a fourth room to the Pre-K program available to 4-year olds. This is a tuition-based program which is based on income level.

Children must meet the following criteria:

• Live in the Gravette School District

• Be 4 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2022

• Because there is no bussing or afterschool care availalbe for this program, students must be transported by parents.

Contact the school for an enrollment packet at website gravetteschools.net/gde. Packets can be picked up in person at the school located at 601 El Paso Street SE, Gravette, Ark., 72736. The school's phone number is 479-787-4100.