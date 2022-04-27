Garden Club of Rogers to hold sale

The Garden Club of Rogers will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. The sale will be held at Grace Baptist Church, located at 2409 West New Hope Road in Rogers. Patrons are advised to arrive at or before 8 a.m. for the best selection.

There will be perennials, ground cover, a few trees and shrubs, with everything coming from local yards. There will be a few native plants, and a few members will have vegetables and peppers.

Proceeds from the sale help fund civic beautification, the Youth Gardening Committee that works with the Rogers Pre-K Center and at least one $1,500 scholarship per year to a sophomore horticulture major.

The club has been in existence since 1929 and has 90 members. This is the club's 47th year to hold a plant sale and the event gets bigger every year.