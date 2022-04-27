Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Cathy Yalowich-Chanin (above) and Larry Chanin stand next to items they made by hand that were featured at their booths during the Riordan Spring Bazaar held Saturday, April 23, at Riordan Hall. Her business, Creative Crafts by Cathy, offers everything from quilted wall hangings to soft books and baby quilts while his specialty is wooden lamps and wire trees with bases that light up.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Cathy Yalowich-Chanin (above) and Larry Chanin stand next to items they made by hand that were featured at their booths during the Riordan Spring Bazaar held Saturday, April 23, at Riordan Hall. Her business, Creative Crafts by Cathy, offers everything from quilted wall hangings to soft books and baby quilts while his specialty is wooden lamps and wire trees with bases that light up.



Print Headline: Crafting couple

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content