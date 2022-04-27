Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners April 19 were: first -- Roy Knafla; second -- Connie Knafla; third -- Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners April 19 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Kathy Ayres. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Mable Ashline; second, Sharon Bower. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners April 19 were: first (tie) -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin/Jim and Janet Callarman; second -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, David Backer.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 14 were: North-South -- Teri Rhodes and Sue Rolfe; East-West -- Len Fettig and Laura Batey.

Winners April 19 were: North-South -- Sue Rolfe and Teri Rhodes; East-West -- Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 15 were: Table one -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Terry McClure. Table Two -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Van Bateman. High Score -- Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners April 9 were: Blue Team (2-point win) -- Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell and Bill Armstrong. Red Team-- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]