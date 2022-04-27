Bella Vista Public Library News for May

Library News May 2022

The Corner of True Crime and Corruption Adult Speaker Series

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, Mara Leveritt, author and investigative journalist, will discuss her three books at the Bella Vista Public Library. This discussion is part of Bella Vista Public Library's Adult Speaker Series, a speaker series where a professional is invited to discuss a topic of interest.

Leveritt is an investigative journalist focused on criminal justice. Her first book about an infamous Arkansas case, The Boys on the Tracks, examined how sloppy police work and a corrupt prosecuting attorney thwarted accountability in two unsolved murders. In Devil's Knot, she examined the trials of three West Memphis teenagers whom prosecutors claimed killed three 8-year-old boys as part of a satanic cult. That case provoked an international outcry and Leveritt's book was made into a movie starring Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon.

This presentation discusses true crime and may be disturbing to younger audiences. Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista. Seating is limited to 65 persons. Ages 18 and up. This event will be livestreamed to the library's Facebook page.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB) Tidbits at the Library

• Game Night Teen Night

Calling all Gamers! Have you ever wanted the time to just chill and play games with friends? Bring all your friends and join us on Friday, May 6, from 5:30-7 p.m. for a fun night with video games on Nintendo Switch and board games at the library. Plus, there will be snacks and refreshments for everyone. Teens ages 13-17 are invited.

Keep in mind the library will be closed for the safety of the teens. No library business will occur during this time.

• Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Teen Advisory Board (TAB) members will meet and plan future events and projects on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This will be the last meeting until October when a new election cycle will take place. Applications for the 2022-23 TAB will be made available in September on the library website under the Teen section.

Programs

• We're Hooked! Knitting and Crochet Club

We're Hooked! Knitting & Crochet Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome.

We will have someone who can teach basic knitting only and will have some supplies for knitting only. Bring your projects or help the Bella Vista Arts Council with an upcoming yarn bomb project by creating floral pieces using patterns available at the Bella Vista Public Library.

• Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in. We read books with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice! Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club meets on the 2nd Monday of each month at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room and on Zoom. Our May selection is The Failed Audition by Krista and Becca Ritchie. Special guest Ava Erickson, audiobook narrator, will be joining the group for a Q&A.

The Failed Audition follows Thora James, a college gymnast with dreams of running away and joining the circus. Taking a chance, Thora goes to Las Vegas to audition for a spot with the renowned Aerial Ethereal circus. After failing the most important audition of her life, Thora stays in Las Vegas and trains with AE's own "God of Russia" Nikolai Kotova in order to land one of the coveted aerial performer spots in the circus. In the end, are Thora's dreams the same as before or have they changed?

• And the Author Is ... Book Club

And the Author Is ... is perfect for readers who love books of all sorts. Each month we'll pick a new author to explore. Choose your own adventure by choosing the book that you want to read by that month's designated author. Our May author is Stephen King. Most know his horror books, but he also writes fantasy, mystery and even literary fiction. Join us May 12 at 5pm. There will also be a Zoom option available.

• Tech Time

A librarian will be available from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, for one-on-one instruction for services offered by the library (examples: your library account, Libby, Hoopla, etc.). Everyone is encouraged to bring personal devices.

• True Crime Club

Get together with the True Crime Club for a chill hangout where we'll chit chat about all things true crime. Our starter topic will be Robert Durst. Discussion will be led by Ms. Tonya. We will meet in person in the BVPL Community Room on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30pm.

• Family Storytime

Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. -- Family Storytime is for families with children ages 6-8 to gather for age-appropriate crafts, stories and activities. Family Storytime meets in the Children's Department at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Supplies are limited.

• Pre-School Storytime

Families are invited to join us for Pre-School Storytime. We meet every Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the Community Room to sing, listen to stories and make crafts. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5. Supplies are limited.

• Encore Bookstore

The Encore Bookstore is a used bookstore inside of the library run by the Friends of the Bella Vista Public Library Proceeds from the bookstore benefit the library.

Encore Bookstore is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

• Library Hours

The library's regular operating hours (weather permitting) are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.