Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 11

10:54 a.m. Police received a report on Dalston Lane that a man came by the reporting person's house and left a pamphlet but then walked around the house taking photos.

Tuesday, April 12

9:18 p.m. Police received a report at Spanker Road and Dartmoor Road that a woman and her two children were walking toward Dartmoor. The caller asked her if she was OK and she said she was not. Police were unable to locate the woman.

Wednesday, April 13

12:50 a.m. Police received a report at Domino's Pizza of a suspected counterfeit $100 bill. Police told the reporting person to make a report with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

7:06 a.m. Police received a report on Westbury Drive that someone's truck was broken into during the night and a tackle box was stolen.

Thursday, April 14

9:40 a.m. Police received a report on Falmouth Lane that someone's vehicle was broken into during the night and their wallet was stolen.

11:48 a.m. Police received a report on Mellor Lane that someone came home after five days out of town to discover their back gate kicked in and beer cans all over the yard and damage to the property. There was apparently no damage to the residence itself, the report said.

Friday, April 15

1:04 p.m. Police received a report on Mellor Lane that the transmission lines were pulled from someone's van.

Saturday, April 16

9:03 p.m. Police received a report on Gore Lane that a dog was not on a leash or in a fenced yard and was following the reporting person.

Sunday, April 17

10:35 a.m. Police received a report on U.S. Highway 71 that a reckless driver ran someone off the road.