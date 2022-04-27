Bella Vista Club News

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Members of Altrusa bring smiles to their meetings. Sharing time and talents in a fun and friendly atmosphere gets the job done. Altrusa members will welcome those interested in participating, make sure they are included in club responsibilities and decisions, make sure everybody is clear about what the club is doing, and provide enough flexibility so that everyone can give their time in a way that works for them. Members of Altrusa are always looking for partners to help improve area communities.

Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Contact Connie Brown 501-960-8661, [email protected] or Gay Kiker 979-244-6554, [email protected]

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will be holding its next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Monday, May 2, in Bella Vista. This will be a 6.4 mile loop hike using the Pinyon Creek, Back 40, Taylor Homestead and SBAT trails. We will meet at 9 a.m. at the Lake Ann Back 40 trailhead (1 Wem Lane -- east end of the lake). Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 2022 season is coming up fast, with rehearsals commencing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the BV Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Road. There are openings in all sections with a special need for percussion players, as well as low brass. All band instruments are welcome to participate; no audition necessary, just a willingness to play and enjoy playing with others.

The band owns two tubas, two French horns, two baritones, a tenor sax, an oboe, a bassoon, a clarinet and a coronet. These are available to prospective players who perhaps don't own an instrument any longer and are free to use. Contact the conductor at [email protected] with any questions.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on May 2 and will feature Laura Brewer from Peel Mansion, speaking about native plants. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street, Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAC) announces they will be observing Astronomy Week Saturday, May 7 through Saturday, May 14, this year. During the week, the society will have activities scheduled around the area from Saturday, with solar viewing at Siloam Springs Farmers Market and George Washington Carver National Monument through Saturday's Moon Watch at Hobbs State Park. There will be tables and exhibits with hands-on activities at both the solar viewing and moon watch. There will be an awesome Astronomy Day at the club meeting Tuesday, May 10. There are activities planned for all ages and more activities are being added so watch for the schedule to be posted next week. SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. For further information, please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists (OCA) meet at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at its new location, Forrest Hills Baptist Church located at 1702 Forrest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The purpose of the organization is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. Each month OCA has a club member or a visiting national or local artist teach an art project in acrylic, oils, watercolor or mixed mediums. Painters of all skill levels are invited to attend.

The Ozark Creative Artist offers community service projects such as: painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday, in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. The group includes women of all ages and voice range. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876 7204. www.perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

Bella Vista Computer Club will have their next general meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact www.wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.