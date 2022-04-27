Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Participants may register to give blood online at redcrossblood.org. The church's location is 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Every Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. members of United Lutheran and the Bella Vista community are invited to attend a weekly prayer group, taking pause in the day to come together in prayer for those who are in need. If you have a friend or family member you would like us to pray for please email at [email protected] or call 479-855-1325.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. For those households that wish to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food please drop off at the church office during the hours of 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays. We can store these items in the church office and distribute whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Next to the Little Food Pantry is the Little Free Library. A number of people in the community have brought both adult and children's books and all are welcome to take home a book that you may be interested in.

Highlands Christian Church

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 27th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: household goods, linens, collectables, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden supplies, coffee shoppe and bakery items. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

The community is invited to join Pastor Robert as he leads a 6-week Bible Study called 'The Reason For God' based on a book by Tim Keller. No book purchase required to attend. The study will address the frequent doubts that skeptics, and even ardent believers, have about religion. Using DVD's, philosophy, real-life conversations, and potent reasoning, the study explains how the belief in a Christian God is, in fact, a sound and rational one. It's sure to be thought provoking and exciting. Classes will be held on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. in the John classroom. The first week of class will begin May 5 and end on June 9. To sign up, visit humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and is organized by HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in your community by giving blood. A free cholesterol screening is included. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID is required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church Worship Center will be the host to a Pie/Ice Cream Social and Gospel Concert Saturday, May 14. The social begins at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Sacred Call and Ozark Revival Quartet will bring Southern Gospel to life.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on the first, second, third and fourth Fridays at 10 a.m.

There will be an organ dedication and concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is being held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the Sanctuary, quietly lit with candles, and all people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.