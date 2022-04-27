A century-old tradition of quality lives on

Al McCarty Jewelers is proud to once again have been voted "Best Jewelry Store" in the 2021 Best of Northwest Arkansas contest. The award marks four years of winning gold in the category. In addition, they were voted "Best Gold and Silver Store" in 2020 and 2021.

The accolades are a testament to a tradition of quality and service established more than a century ago. The family-owned jewelry store Rogers has been in business since 1915, originally starting out as a watch repair shop in Helena by Al McCarty's grandfather. It was passed down to Al's father, who in turn passed it down to Al, who opened his first jewelry store in Helena in 1971.

In 1979, the store moved to Rogers. It was originally located downtown and moved to the current location on Walnut Street in the late 1980s.

A.V. McCarty IV now runs the store, along with his mother Carolyn, and is the fourth generation to run the family jewelry business.

"Now, we focus mainly on repairing of jewelry and customizing and mounts," McCarty said. "That's what we've transitioned into here in Rogers, and it's our bread and butter."

Watch batteries and jewelry repairs are always available in store. McCarty has the tools and resources to fix almost any type of jewelry imaginable, and does everything on the premises.

"I've got to see it first, but I can fix almost anything," McCarty said. "I've now got a laser welder that can help me fix costume jewelry that I used to not be able to fix. I can also do eyeglasses now."

McCarty can also provide insurance appraisals, or breathe new life into your old jewelry.

"If you bring in all your old jewelry, we'll put it in something new. We'll find a ring or pendant or earrings and put your stones into it," McCarty notes. Or, he can do casting--melting down your old gold and creating a completely new piece of jewelry.

Watch batteries, bands and links are still done in store, while precision repair work is sent out to a local resident who lives on Beaver Lake.

Experience award-winning quality service that customers have relied on for over a century.

Al McCarty Jewelers, 1041 W. Walnut, Rogers AR.

Open Monday-Friday 8:30-5, Saturday 10-1

For more information, they can be reached at 479-636-7319, or online at www.mccartysjewelry.com.