Vessel safety check keeps boats up-to-date with regulations

How can someone find out if their boat is ready for a safe summer boating season and complies with new U.S. Coast Guard regulations? A no cost, no penalty vessel safety check from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and U.S. Power Squadrons can help, and to get one all you have to do is go to cgaux.org/vsc. Appointments can be made for a vessel examiner to come to your boat or you can learn where scheduled inspections are taking place around your town.

Upon successful completion, the vessel is awarded a U.S. Coast Guard/Auxiliary/U.S. Power Squadrons decal that informs law enforcement and safety agencies that your boat was in full compliance with all federal and state boating laws during a safety check for that year. The program is sponsored by the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water.

"With the recent changes in regulations on engine cut-off switches as well as changes to fire extinguishers and new 12-year expiration date, a free vessel safety check can help ensure your vessel is in compliance," said BoatUS Foundation president Chris Edmonston. "It also gives you peace of mind that your boat meets federal safety standards and that in an emergency you will have the necessary equipment to save lives and summon help."

Boat clubs, marinas, boat yards and municipalities with launch ramps are also encouraged to reach out to their local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to schedule a vessel safety check day at their property.

