The Weekly Vista Obituaries for April 20, 2022

Charles Edward Barenberg

Charles Edward Barenberg, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 11, 2022.

He was born May 29, 1933, in Leoti, Kan., to John and Helena (Geerdes) Barenberg. He served in the US Marine Corps. He was a General Supervisor for Boeing Aircraft. He enjoyed golf and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Marvie "Marlene"; sons, John of Wichita, Kan., Robert (Sherry) Wade of Aurora, Colo.; daughters, Joni (Tony) Ferraro of Belle Plaine, Kan., Glenda Wade of Noel, Mo.; eight grandchildren; brother, Morris Barenberg of Kansas City; and sisters, MaryAnn Marney of Wichita, Kan., Eileen Mull of Salina, Kan.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715.

Kenneth Marshall Klotz

Kenneth Marshall Klotz of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 30, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville Ark.

He was born March 22, 1936, to Alice (Maziarczyk) and Marshall Klotz in Milwaukee, Wisc.

He married Ruth Baker on Aug. 3, 1957.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; three sons, Steven (Dawn) Klotz, Dale (Robin) Klotz, Scott (Renee) Klotz; one daughter, Wendy (Henry) Hernandez; four grandchildren, Valerie, Daniel, Michael, Anna; eight great grandchildren; and his brother, Gerald (Mary Ellen) Klotz.

Lois Marie Remerscheid

Lois Marie Remerscheid, 90, passed away on April 14, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born on September 21, 1931 to the late Ralph and Alice (Ender) Bell. She was the loving wife of Robert "Bob" Remerscheid for 55 years.

Lois was a wonderful woman who loved her kids immensely. She was deeply involved with their clubs, especially scouting.

She was lifelong bowler and nearly bowled a perfect game.

Lois began golfing after she retired and enjoyed it as well, but nothing matched bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob and sister, Shirley McBride.

Lois is survived by her sons, David, Dale (Melissa) and Jim (Kathy); daughter, Karen Remerscheid; and grandchildren, Michael, Phillip, William, Ciara, Deborah, Christopher, and Elise.

A private service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.callisonloughfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to Circle of Life Hospice, c/o Legacy Village, 901 Jones Rd, Springdale, AR 72764.

Steven H. Stolp

Steven H. Stolp of Rochester, MI (formerly of Bella Vista, AR), passed away on April 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on December 18, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI to Dr. Herbert and Edith Stolp. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and attended Macalester College, St. Paul, MN, before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned degrees in Mathematics and Economics.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Johnson, with whom he was married for 57 years.

Steve enlisted in the Air Force Officer Candidate Program where he served seven years for his country in posts throughout the United States and Frankfurt, Germany. After honorably serving in the Air Force and earning the rank of Captain, Steve left the service and began a career in banking. This prepared him for his second career as a business manager, where he served in that capacity for Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, MN for 19 years.

Steve's love of service to others was exemplified in various leadership positions at Lutheran churches in Minnesota and Arkansas, as well as his dedication to Rotary International as a Paul Harris Fellow. He also loved to sing in barbershop groups and church choirs. Steve's humor will be cherished by all who knew him and continued until his final days.

Steve is survived by his wife Mary Lou, children Chris (Silke) Stolp of Waterford, MI; Jennifer Stolp (Troy Jordan) of Tyler, MN; and Jon (Carrie) Stolp of Tallahassee, FL; and the grandchildren he loved: Steven, Heather, Courtney, Megan, Connor and Abigail; and great grandchildren Joshua, Ross, and Walker. He is also survived by his brother Jim (Phyllis) Stolp of Austin, Tx; and his sister Mary (Jerry) Hanson of Dousman, WI.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. with an 11:30 a.m. service on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the

Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel

100 East Silverbell Road

Orion, MI 48360

Cleo Sundal

Cleo Sundal, 98, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 4, 2022, at Highlands Health & Rehab in Bella Vista.

She was born March 10, 1924, in Colton, S.D. to Clive and Mary (Sisson) Egan. She married Jasper Sundal on Nov. 28, 1942. She taught in a one-room school during WWII and later worked at North Kansas City Hospital. She and her husband moved to Bella Vista in 1987. She was a member of United Lutheran Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and volunteered service for many organizations including NARTI.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Mervin and Don Egan; son, Bob Sundal; daughter, Karen Marsten, and two grandchildren, Carol Valker, Amy Sundal.

Survivors include her son, Tom Sundal of Tempe, Ariz.; daughter, Daun Crawford of Humansville, Mo.; brother, Dick of Smithville, Mo.; and 10 grandchildren.

Family Graveside Memorial Services will be held in Colton, S.D.

Thomas Michael Taglavore

Thomas Michael Taglavore was born August 15, 1949, in Shreveport, La., to Joseph and Chattie L.V. (Brown) Taglavore. He died at the age of 72 on April 13, 2022, at his residence.

He graduated in 1967, from the 7th Day Adventist Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz., and attended Phoenix College. He served as an Army Medic from 1969 to 1975 and completed a tour in Vietnam while attached to the 71st Medevac Hospital located in Pleiku. After his return from Vietnam, he built a successful Auto Upholstery shop, simply known as "Tag's Auto Upholstery" on Camelback Road in Phoenix. In 1993, he decided to go back to the medical field and retired in 2013 from the Fayetteville Veterans Medical Center where he was a Respiratory Therapist providing medical care to his Veteran comrades.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Michelle; his only child, Angela Marie Taglavore; his grandson, Abrum Michael Warren, all of Bella Vista; his brothers, Alphonse Taglavore of Dallas, Anthony Taglavore of Nashville, Patrick Taglavore of Maryland; and his sister, Virginia Taglavore of Maryland.

A casual celebration of life is being planned for family and friends in the upcoming days. He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix at a later date.

Ralph Cavin Williams

Ralph Cavin Williams, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 23rd, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born in Terrell, Texas, July 2, 1940. He graduated from Terrell High School and later attended college at Texas A&M, graduating with a law degree at the University of Arkansas. He started practicing law in Benton County in 1965 and became Bentonville Municipal Judge in 1969 until 1974, when he returned to his local law practice on The Bentonville Square. He continued practicing law full time until his death. He also served as a member and past president of the Bentonville Kiwanis Club, The Bentonville Airport Commission and The Benton County Public Facilities Board. He enjoyed golf.

He is predeceased in death by his brother, Gregory; and his parents, Ralph and Lorie Williams.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Cheryl Lee Williams; his two sons, Gregory and Brandon Williams; three grandchildren; his brother, Tommy; and his sister, Gayle Ann Williams.

