Rotary Club donates to reading program

The Bella Vista Rotary Club recently presented a $2,000 check to the Bella Vista Public Library for its summer reading program. The funds will support the reading programs as well as the program's finale celebration.

The program will run from June 13 to July 22. All ages from 0 to 99 are invited to read during the summer reading program.

Sign up begins June 13 through the app – bvpl.beanstack.org. The app is used to sign in for the program and to log in the books that are read.

There will be a TECH TIME workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the library to demonstrate how to sign up and participate in the Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities. For more information, contact the library at 479-855-1753.

The Bella Vista Rotary Club used funds it received for its support of the APT golf tournament in 2021 to assist in the library's summer reading program.