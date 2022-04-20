Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Romeo, an 18-month-old male domestic short-haired cat, is this week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Romeo has been neutered and is current on his vaccinations. He will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Romeo's adoption fee is $45. For more information on Romeo, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

