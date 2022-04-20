Mark Your Calendar

Ongoing

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors election candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election began April 10 and ends May 17 when the POA will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

April 22 & 23

• The Bella Vista Garden Club's spring plant sale will be April 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Village Waste Water Co. located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Appointments are needed for the first day of the sale. For details go to the club's web site at bellavistagardenclub.com/.

April 23

• The Riordan Spring Bazaar will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items. Only a few vendor spots are left for the 2022 Spring Bazaar. Join the over 70 local artisans and crafters selling their handmade items at Riordan Hall.

• The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day is scheduled for this Saturday at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m.-noon. POA members' children or grandchildren can sign up at this event to participate in swim lessons, the Bella Vista swim team, tennis camp or paddleboard camp. Youth swim lesson sessions fill up quickly so plan to attend.

April 24

• The Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present its Annual Spring Benefit Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in the church's sanctuary. The recipient of the freewill offering will be the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. The concert, under the direction of John Matthews and accompanist Marilyn Lee, is entitled: Praise Him! A Concert of Christian Music. Special guest will be the Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Larry Zehring and accompanist Beth Tracey. Start Spring with this inspirational concert featuring two of Northwest Arkansas' premier choruses. The performance will last about an hour.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season Sunday, April 24. The market will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

It is one of only a few markets in the northwest Arkansas area that operate on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

April 29 and 30

• The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html.

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale but don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces should contact her at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale.

The sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 29 & 30 (rain dates May 6 & 7), with setup starting at 8 a.m. and shutting down by 5 p.m. Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. The museum will be open the same hours both days, and is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland.

May 3

• Andante will celebrate National Music Week with a concert in the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel. Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and will feature a pianist, soprano, tenor and violinist. Details later. See the website at andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

May 5

The next Civil War Roundtable meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, when Kerry Jones will speak on "The Incredible Story of Eight Common Soldiers at Pea Ridge." The meeting will be held at the Bella Vista Historial Museum.

May 7

Due to popular demand, another tour of historic cemeteries in the Bella Vista area will be conducted as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday afternoon May 7. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 479-855-2335, emailing [email protected] or stopping by the museum in person during open hours. The tour lasts about four hours and costs $15/person or $25 for two. Participants meet at the museum and car caravan to the various cemeteries.

May 17

• The POA's Annual Meeting/Close of Election is at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• Bella Vista Community Band's first concert at Blowing Springs park. Time TBA.

June 11

• The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven Bella Vista resident gardens, each with its own theme, and will be held June 11. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden and one that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Ticket holders or persons wanting to purchase a ticket will meet at 10 a.m. at Creek's Nursery on McNelly Road. Tickets can be purchased there for $15; club members will be selling advance tickets for $10. Each ticket holder will receive a bracelet to allow them access to all seven sites. Ticket holders drive themselves to each location -- only one site is not handicapped accessible.