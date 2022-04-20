March photography winning challengers

The Photography Club held its March meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Guest speaker Bruce Tetzlaff from The Bluebird Shed shared tips for attracting birds to yards. He discussed the birds that are native to Bella Vista, as well as birds that migrate here, and what feed and shelters are right for each.

Later, member John Huse gave his tips for photographing birds including the best equipment to use, and bird call apps that help attract them.

The members then watched a presentation of the March challenge entries and voted for their favorites. The challenge category was "Art." The voting revealed first place was Kelly Ballard with a photo of the wall drawing "Loopy Doopy" by Sol LeWitt taken at Crystal Bridges Museum; second place, Michele Warsaw with a photo of her original artwork; and third place, Mickey Arlow with a photo of the sculpture "The Bubble" by Harriet Whitney Firshmuth taken at Crystal Bridges Museum.

A photo walk was scheduled to begin at dawn on Saturday, March 26. Members were to meet at Allen's Grocery Store and photograph birds in the Blue Heron rookery located behind the store.

The April meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the First Community Bank in Jane. Anyone interested in joining the photography club can visit the website www.bellavistapc.org for more information or send an email to [email protected]