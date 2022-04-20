LETTER: Successful tree giveaway

The City of Bella Vista had a very successful Spring Tree Giveaway on Thursday, April 14. Special thanks go to the Walton Family Foundation for the grant for the trees and shrubs; The Bella Vista Foundation for administering that grant; and St Bernard's Church for the use of their parking lot, giving us enough space to be efficient.

We had three types of trees and three types of shrubs and before 9 a.m. we successfully found new homes for all 200.

Thanks also to the volunteers - Community Development staff Kay Curry and Doug Tapp; councilman John Flynn; and the Bella Vista Tree Board members - Graham, Chuck, Cheryl, Nancy and Mike.

We hope to have another giveaway in the fall and hope to see you then.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista Tree Board member/volunteer