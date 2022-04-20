LETTER: Assessment: The gap will get larger over time

Beginning in August, we will be asked to vote for a $3/month increase in the POA monthly assessment. Although we want to vote "yes," we will be voting "no," unless improved and unimproved lots are charged the same assessment amount.

We are aware the POA declaration and "Mr. Cooper" have restrictions which make change difficult, but this difference in assessments must be fixed. Don't tell us it can't be done!! Don't kick the can down the road!

In The Weekly Vista, March 30, 2022, Mr. Judson noted the unimproved lots out number the improved lots and thus an increase on unimproved lots would not pass. Let me guess, "Mr. Cooper" owns a lot of these unimproved lots! He also said, "The Majority of the unimproved lots are owned by investors who have no interest in using or supporting the amenities." I have heard several residents say they have no interest in using or supporting the amenities either and they must pay the full assessment. There are many unimproved lots bought just for the purpose of using the amenities!

If a property is purchased, the amenities go with it, no matter what you do with the property! There is a property we are aware of on which there is a permanent shelter and a dock. The owners come and use the lake periodically. I wonder what amount they pay? Is it an improved or unimproved lot? And wouldn't you know, the lot belongs to the Cooper extended family.

If a lot is bought on a golf course or a lake and these amenities go away, the investment would be diminished! If there were no longer trails, tennis courts and swimming pools investments would diminish! The recent enhancements to our amenities have increased lot values.

Thus, we will be voting "no" until this is fixed. We are no longer interested in subsidizing and supporting the investments of unimproved lot owners. The gap will just continue to get larger with time. If unimproved lot members don't support amenities, why are they considered members at all? It's a sweet deal for unimproved lot owners, to get others to pay for increasing/maintaining lot values and amenities.

Since the first draft of this letter, we have learned if the $3/month increase doesn't pass, fees will be increased. Now, the improved lot owners, who enjoy our amenities, are being threatened with higher fees. Either way we vote we will be subsidizing and supporting the property investments of others. If all lot owners paid the same amount, imagine where we would be!!

We urge you to contact POA Board members and ask them to start working to fix this problem now! Then, we can ALL vote "yes" to the future for ALL property owners in Bella Vista!

Ellen and Gary Creakbaum

Bella Vista