LETTER: A litmus test

Concerning Doug Fowler's and Mary Green's letters which were printed April 13, 2022, I congratulate them for being loyal friends to Peter Christie. They insisted he was a good mayor. And I agree and even told Doug Fowler Mr. Christie was a decent man and a good mayor. But Christie now wants to be a state legislator which is a totally different ball game.

State legislators (at least those worth their pay) do not sit at their seat waiting for the bill to come to them. Which is what Christie said he would do with the Metfield/Dollar General controversy. When forced to vote, he told people he would vote for the Metfield Neighbors.

Arkansas legislators are expected to be advocates for their district! They help and support their local groups' legislative agendas. Legislators are constantly talking for and about their district's concerns. A state legislator is expected to lobby for their district's agenda before a vote ever arrives at a legislative committee which happens long before it arrives at the Senate floor.

For me the Metfield/Dollar General was a litmus test. Two questions would be answered.

First: Would Christie be an advocate for us in Little Rock? I had hoped Mr. Christie would go on record by stating to the press that he supported Metfield Neighbors' endeavor. He could have helped our cause by aligning with us, but that didn't happen. He had in the past shared his views concerning taxes before the vote was held by the city council. Why not us?

Second question: Would Christie be willing to vote against the interest of political and financial powers if the majority of Senate District 34 held a different view of the situation. I agree it is hard and sometimes gut-wrenching to cast a vote Walton or Cooper families will not appreciate. Sometimes, legislators become invisible when the debate is being pursued. Yes, when it finally reaches their desk and they have to cast that vote, they will begrudgingly follow the desires of the district....but they aren't going to do anything to help the bill get to the floor of the senate. Which seems to be what Mr. Christie did in the Metfield/Dollar General discussion.

Christie moved here in 2010; the issue of Walmart opening in Bella Vista was debated in 2012. If he was involved in stopping that from happening, I apologize but no one remembers him being active.

Mr. Fowler said using the phrase "done deal" was not proper. Three townhouse owners sold their homes because they were told it was a done deal. Others were looking for a realtor, but we convinced them to wait until we could try to stop the rezoning. They no longer felt alone; someone would advocate for them. I only wish Mr. Christie had been one of those advocates.

Donna Hutchinson

Bella Vista