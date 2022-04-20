Garden Club spring greenhouse sale this weekend

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Garden Club's annual tomato, coleus and zinnia sale is this weekend. On Friday, the sale is by appointment only. The Saturday sale (8 a.m. to noon) is an open sale. Go to bellavistagardenclub.com to see a complete list and photos of all sale plants, guidelines of the sale and directions to the Village Waste Water Company where the sale is located. Proceeds from the sale help the club award two yearly scholarships to students at the University of Arkansas studying horticulture.

Staff Report