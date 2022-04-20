Council discusses equipment for police, fire departments

A resolution authorizing the purchase of four new vehicles for the Bella Vista Police Department is now giving way to an ordinance clearing the way for the purchase of three new -- but not as new -- vehicles.

The topic was the first discussed by the Bella Vista City Council during its work session held Monday night at the District Court Building.

During last month's regular session the City Council tabled a resolution that would have authorized the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs, pursuant to a state procurement contract, for the purchase of four 2022 Dodge Charger police cruisers in an amount not to exceed $228,088 for the police department.

The resolution was tabled because the automotive group couldn't find four 2022s to sell to the city after it began looking for the new vehicles.

What it did find were three 2021s, each with 10 miles or less on their odometers.

"At the last minute the chief found out the 2022s he thought would be available will not be available," Mayor Peter Christie told the City Council. "So we had to table that so he could meet with (staff attorney) Mr. (Jason) Kelley as well as the vendor to find out if they were 2021s and, if so, do we get a price break, etc., etc."

A new ordinance, to be voted on by the City Council in its 6:30 p.m. regular session on Monday, April 25, waives the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizes a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $87,027 for the purchase of three 2021 new-stock Dodge Chargers.

"We just can't get cars," said BVPD Chief James Graves, "but he was able to scrounge us up three 2021s and then hold them for us because we had to do a bid waiver. I'm going to continue working them in the future and get (the vehicles) at the best price we can get them and just have the council do bid waivers moving forward."

Graves said in the original resolution the cost of the 2022s, which averaged approximately $57,000 apiece, included the vehicle and police equipment. The new ordinance lists the average price for the 2021s (without the equipment) at approximately $27,000.

"It's not necessarily a price break, it's still a government price," Graves said. "It's not something that any citizen can get, but it's probably slightly above what the last bid waiver we could get for those cars was. But it's very close."

Also discussed during the work session was an upcoming ordinance waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing the purchase of corrugated metal drainage culverts based on price and availability by informal price quotes through calendar year 2022.

Bella Vista Street Superintendent Mike Button told the City Council that bridge inspections by the state include "any drainage conduit that spans over 20 feet" and that even though those inspections had yet to take place in Bella Vista, it is apparent replacement conduit would be needed for ongoing work in the Highlands area.

The ordinance would allow his department to purchase the replacement conduit without having to go through the competitive bid process.

The City Council also previewed a resolution approving the mayor's appointments of Cheryl Hall, Mike Abb and Chuck Woods to positions on the Tree Advisory Board for three-year terms ending May 1, 2025.

The final agenda item that was discussed was a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract in an amount not to exceed $147,976.68 with Stryker Medical, pursuant to a NASPO (National Association of State Procurement Officials) Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, for the purchase of four LIFEPAK 15 V4 cardiac monitors for use by the fire department.

"These are what we use on the ambulance pretty much 90 percent of the time," said Bella Vista Fire Department Chief Steve Sims. "We use them to look at someone's heart rate, check their blood pressure and pulse ox (oxygen level) and it reads carbon monoxide in the bloodstream. They're also used for cardiac pacing and defibrillation or if someone's in cardiac arrest or their heart's not beating right."

Sims said the new monitors will replace the ones that were bought in 2011 prior to the city's ambulance incorporation. Even though the department will need to upgrade these new monitors in 10-11 years, the chief said the department will still be able to use the older monitors on their engines as backups.