Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners April 12 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Mabel Ashline; second -- Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

St. Bernard Second Tuesday Pinochle

Winners April 11 were: Couples -- first, Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer; second, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; third, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; fourth, Larry and Sharon Johnson. Honorable Mention (tie) -- Jim and Janet Callarman/Larry and Ginger Anderson. Individuals -- first, Al Akey; second, Nancy Veach.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners April 5 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Sharon Bower. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Mabel Ashline. Texas Canasta no scores reported. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners April 12 were: first -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; second -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; fourth, Dave and Rita Backer. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman/Chris and Chris King

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 13 were: Table 1 -- first, David Backer; second, Alice Dickey.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 7 were: North-South -- Sue Rolfe and Teri Rhodes; East-West -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren.

Winners April 12 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Billie Herriott; East-West -- Melvin Briley and Valerie Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 8 were: Table one -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, George Fellers. Table Two -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners April 9 were: Red Team (first place) -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Ron Smeltzer, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Betty O'Neil, Mike McConnell and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]