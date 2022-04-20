Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 4

10:21 p.m. Police received a report at Daggett and Enfield that someone was riding a four-wheeler up and down Enfield.

Tuesday, April 5

2:41 p.m. Police received a report on Merritt Circle that a package was stolen from someone's porch and the reporting person had a video doorbell recording of the individual. Police discovered that the packaged was delivered to the wrong address and a neighbor retrieved it.

Wednesday, April 6

6:37 a.m. Police received a report on U.S. Highway 71 southbound and Lake Bella Vista that someone's car was damaged when a herd of deer ran in front of them.

Thursday, April 7

9:07 p.m. Police arrested Nikkie Danielle Corbit, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Mercy Way.

Friday, April 8

2:44 p.m. Police received a report at Discovery Bridge Preschool regarding a possible auto theft suspect in the area. Police made contact with the person and they were hunting mushrooms.

4:58 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Jean Jones, 51, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Gordon Hollow and Scotsdale.

Saturday, April 9

1:31 p.m. Police received a report on Rillington Drive that someone was playing very loud country music at a construction site and that there was a big yellow kayak in front of the residence.

Sunday, April 10

8:29 p.m. Police received a report on Riordan that a Chevrolet Tahoe was swerving all over the road and turned onto Basildon.