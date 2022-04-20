Bella Vista church news

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, to discuss the Unitarian Universalist Principles. Go to uua.org for UU's Principles and join the group for the discussion. Coffee and conversation at 10:30 a.m. Meet at Onyx Coffee Lab, 100 NW 2nd St., Bentonville. For information about UUBC visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Participants may register to give blood online at redcrossblood.org. Church location is 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Sunday, April 24: Holy Humor Sunday -- On the Sunday after Easter, many churches choose to host a day where humor is lifted up as a gift from God. Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista will have a theme this year of Play Ball! Come dressed in fan gear or team colors or whatever brings you joy.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sonday Riders meet on April 24 in the front parking lot at 2 p.m. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day.

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. This is a support group for anyone that has lost a loved one. All are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they distribute groceries in person.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly Prayer Vigil for peace in the world is being held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. This Prayer Vigil is held in the Sanctuary, quietly lit with candles, and all people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Every Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. members of United Lutheran and the Bella Vista community are invited to attend a weekly prayer group, taking pause in the day to come together in prayer for those who are in need. If you have a friend or family member you would like us to pray for please email at a[email protected] or call 479-855-1325.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.