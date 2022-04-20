Bella Vista Animal Shelter announces fundraisers

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter has announced a list of fundraising events through October that should be just as enjoyable to residents of the city as they are beneficial to residents of the shelter.

"We're very excited about all of these events," said Executive Director Nancy Cullins. "All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and we are looking for corporate partners for each event, to offset any costs."

The list of events on the schedule so far include:

• Brat and Dog Fest on Saturday, April 23, at Allen's Foods in the Sugar Creek Center. This is a meet-the-public event scheduled for the public to get acquainted with some of the shelter's residents. Those attending will be able to purchase either a brat (supplied by Johnsonville) or a hot dog with a drink and dessert at a cost of $5 for a brat meal or $4 for a hot dog meal. "We will have animal items and animal clothes for sale as well," said Cullins. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

• Cinco de Meow on Thursday, May 5, at the Riordan/Kingsdale Pavilion located at 3 Riordan Drive. "This is a new event for us to celebrate cats," said Cullins. Crazy Willy's Ice Cream and Typsy Gypsy will be on hand to provide treats and Mango flavored Sangria. Tacos and drinks will be sold and there will be music, pinatas and a 50/50 raffle. Cat-related items will also be on sale at the event, which will start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

• Garage Sale June 6-12 at 2 Leafield Lane. "This is an annual garage sale hosted by Anita Werts, one of our board members, at her home," said Cullins. "We are accepting boxed donations now of gently used items for this sale." Anyone needing more information, or for an appointment to drop off items, is asked to call 479-366-2265. Large and specialty items will soon be available for sale online. Donations held until May 28 can be delivered to the event location. Donors are asked not to deliver items to the shelter at this time. The garage sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

• The 17th Annual Par 4 Paws Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 16, at Kingswood Golf Course. Registration is now open for the 4-person scramble event with assigned tee times. "You don't have to be in the Property Owners Association to play," said Cullins. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. and the registration deadline is Friday, July 8. Registration forms are available online at bellavista-animalshelter.org, at any POA golf shop or via email request. Sponsorship opportunities include Kitties Hole Sponsor ($150), Puppies Friend of Shelter ($500) and Big Dawgs Sponsor ($1,000). There will also be raffle and door prizes. Call 479-366-2265 for more information or to become a sponsor.

• Chips and Dips on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Pet owners can come by and get their pet microchipped and given a bath for $20.

• Dog Days of Summer. The September date for this event has yet to be determined and will be based on the closure of the Riordan/Kingsdale pool.

• Wiener Takes All Dog Races on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Loch Lomond Softball Complex. Registration opens on Sunday, May 15.

Cullins invited everyone to visit the shelter's website for updates on these events as well as any others that might be added to the list. That address is bellavista-animalshelter.org. Visitors to the site can also check out the list of supplies needed at the shelter.

"It's puppy and kitten season so our list of needed supplies has some things that puppies and kittens really need," Cullins said.

That list includes: Purina One Puppy Food; Purina Kitten Food; OdoBan Disinfectant; bleach; Purina One Dog Food; and Purina Naturals Cat Food.

Cullins asked for anyone who does online shopping through Amazon to consider making the Bella Vista Animal Shelter their charity of choice on Amazon Smile. Shoppers can log on to amazonsmile.com to learn more about the program.