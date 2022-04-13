Williams heads up bike patrol group

Kelly Williams of Bella Vista leads the Oz Mountain Bike Patrol, which provides first aid services at mountain bike races.

The group was formerly a chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association, but that organization dissolved, and so the members formed Oz Mountain Bike Patrol. All the members are part of Friends of Arkansas Singletrack (FAST). There are about 30 or more members, he said. All the members are volunteers, and most have full-time jobs.

They provide first aid services at 25 or more functions per year throughout the state. All members are certified in CPR and re-certify every year, he said. A dozen or so of the members are wilderness first aid certified, and 10 of them are emergency medical responders. They know if an emergency is over their heads and when to call 911, he added.

Bentonville Fire Department handles most of the group's training, Williams said.

The bike patrol goes to all of the races organized by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association -- four per year -- at Hot Springs, Mountain Home, Fayetteville and Fort Smith. They volunteer at the five races of the Arkansas Enduro Series, where they are much needed, Williams said, because the series involves racing downhill through woods, and there are a lot of injuries. They also work at the Bentonville Town Series and Pedalers Bash. In the spring and fall, in an eight- or 10-week period, they only get two weeks off, he said.

Members go through a year as an ambassador in the program and then they receive their Oz Mountain Bike Patrol jersey, Williams said.

The group does Wednesday night rides year-round with head lamps, he said. They also rode together in a snow storm once this winter.

Williams moved to Arkansas from Denver, Colo., settling in Conway in 1999, where he lived until he moved to Bella Vista in 2005. He said he has enjoyed living in smaller communities since leaving Colorado.

"It was very nice and comfortable. It was easy. Less people, more pleasant people," he said.

He said what he enjoys most about the mountain bike patrol is "The people you meet. People in the group. I really find enjoyment in just getting to know people. Mountain bikers are just fun people."