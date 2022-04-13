The Weekly Vista obituaries for April 13, 2022

Mary Lynne Bublitz/Beck

Mary Lynne Bublitz/Beck of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 3, 2022.

She was born April 6, 1938, in San Pedro, Calif., to Frederick Homer Monteil and Frances Bernice (Gaither) Monteil. She moved to Bella Vista in 1993, from Overland Park, Kan. She graduated from Avila College School of Nursing in Kansas City, in 1958 and worked as an O.B. nurse. She also worked as an Occupational Health Nurse, D.O.N. at several places including Concordia Care Center in Bella Vista. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lowell, Ark., in the choir and altar guild and taught Sunday school for most of her adult life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Bernice Monteil; her previous husband, George Bublitz; two sisters, Kathleen Cook, Freddie Sue Deily; and one brother, Bill Monteil.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Beck of Bella Vista; her son, Michael Ruggles (Leslie) of Plano, Texas; a stepson, Kevin Bublitz; two stepdaughters, Deborah Guenther, Sandra Willis; one brother, Fred H. Monteil, Jr. of Townsend, Mont.; three sisters, Sharon Aring of Smithville, Mo., Helen Betts of Five Points, Ala., Johannah Poland of Apache Junction, Ariz.

A funeral service was held at Grace Lutheran Church in Lowell, Ark., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with burial at Bella Vista Cemetery in Bella Vista, Ark.

Online condolences at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Duane Richard Cottello

Duane Richard Cottello, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 23, 2022, at the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children; and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kenneth Marshall Klotz

Kenneth Marshall Klotz of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 30, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville Ark.

He was born March 22, 1936, to Alice (Maziarczyk) and Marshall Klotz in Milwaukee, Wisc. He married Ruth Baker on Aug. 3, 1957.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; three sons, Steven (Dawn) Klotz, Dale (Robin) Klotz, Scott (Renee) Klotz; one daughter, Wendy (Henry) Hernandez; and four grandchildren, Valerie, Daniel, Michael, Anna.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Emily Louise Matthees

Emily Louise Matthees, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 16, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minn., to John Davis and Emma Louise (French) Ferguson. She gradtuated Washburn High School in Minneapolis and became a training supervisor for North Central Airlines Stewardess Program. She completed certification lessons and flew privately. She then worked at Dayton Hudson Corporation in the Minneapolis IDS tower. She moved to Bella Vista 25 years ago to enjoy choir, church, fly fishing, trap shooting and travelling. She also enjoyed waterskiing, swimming, fishing and hunting with her family. She was active in Arkansas Bella Vista Community Church and many recovery programs including Decision Point Center in Bentonville, Ark. She celebrated 47 years of sobriety on Jan. 21, and helped many people on their road to recovery.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Sheldon Matthees.

She is survived by all her children and 12 grandchildren in Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Boulevard, Bella Vista, Arkansas, 72714.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.