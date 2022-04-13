Resident homes needed for APT, WAPT players

The APT (men's) tour and WAPT (women's) tour are returning to Bella Vista May 25-28 and the Property Owners Association is looking for residents to host one or two players while they're in the tournament.

Comments from previous years' hosts have been exceptional. They reported that the players were very much appreciative of their host for allowing them to stay while they were here. The players were courteous, clean and fun to host.

There are 30 homes committed so far, but many more are needed since there are more players participating this year than in any other year.

Gary Mertz provided these simple host responsibilities: make available a bed, a bathroom, use of a refrigerator for the food that they bring and a laundry if needed. Any other service a host wants to provide is up to the host. The players usually come prepared to eat out or bring with them some basic food items.

Mertz said from his personal experience of having hosted seven players the last four years, an occasional breakfast and dinner were well received. The players were not expecting this, he said, but it was a pleasure to be able to add a "little bit of home" during their stay.

Those interested in opening their home to a player or two, or want additional information, can reach out to Mertz at 612-251-6991 or [email protected] Those wishing to host should email the following inforation: name(s); home address; email address; phone number(s); number of available bedrooms; and pets -- number of cats and/or dogs.