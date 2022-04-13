RELIGION: True silence is rest to the mind

A few years back I was sitting in the living room and I thought my wife, Charlisa, was mumbling about something. I couldn't make out what exactly she was saying but it was something about why I was ignoring her. Then a few days later she came up to me and said, "You never listen to me." It was about then that I decided, maybe I was losing my hearing (at least some of it). Now, I am the proud owner of new hearing aids.

William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, said, "True silence is the rest of the mind; it is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment."

Practicing silence effectively requires ... well ... practice. It takes effort on your part.

In his book Noise Reduction, Leonard Koren writes, "Like an unbroken horse or a spoiled child, your mind will resist any attempts to discipline it."

We are addicted to noise. All day we are besieged with sound, from the time we wake up to the sound of the alarm until we drop off to sleep at night, often with the TV in the background to "keep us company."

I encourage you to try a few moments of silence each day. Even if it means turning off your hearing aids.

Beginning today.

Just a few minutes with no music, no radio, no TV, no conversation.

Just a few moments of absolute quiet in the presence of God.

These moments will be like nourishment to your soul.

But I have stilled and quieted my soul; like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me. (Psalm 131:2)

Peace,

Skip

• • •

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.