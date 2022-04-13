Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Hayley is a 2-year-old female lab/staffordshire mix and is this week's Pet of the Week at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. She would be good as the only dog in a household and would need to meet potential dog friends first. She doesn't get along with cats, but is great with people and children. She has been spayed and microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. Hayley's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Hayley, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

