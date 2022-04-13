LETTER: Tree City USA city?

We read in the March 30, 2022, The Weekly Vista the city recently celebrated Arbor Day and is entering its third year as a Tree City USA city. That's great but clearly, someone needs to tell Carroll Electric that we "...understand the importance of trees and what the urban canopy can do to help us and protect us"!

Of course, we understand why Carroll Electric trims trees, but butchering is another story.

In the 10 years we have been in Bella Vista, the cutting has become more aggressive.

At first there was the poisoning of vegetation. Then the tree guys consulted us before cutting. Next, they got more aggressive with no conversation and this year it appears they have gone to butchering areas, stripping them bare.

Who do we call to question or complain? The city says they are not involved in the utility right of ways. Good luck getting someone to address it at Carroll Electric. I wonder if the trees are butchered in "Mr. Cooper's" neighborhood?

There are trees which could still go down onto a power line. Are they next? Will there be more encroachment onto private property?

Maybe it's time to start putting power lines underground. Yes, this is probably expensive, but more so than cutting trees every year? (COX Cable is sure digging into the streets). It is time for city council to step up and lead, on behalf of its citizens, and push back against butchering and the cutting of one-sided trees! And next Arbor Day, consider planting dwarf trees and other low growing plants in the now barren areas. Doing nothing is not an option or we will no longer be a tree city!

Gary and Ellen Creakbaum

Bella Vista