LETTER: Thanks for the block

Metfield Neighbors wish to thank the residents of Bella Vista who supported us in blocking a Dollar General store from being built in our Metfield park area. The number of e-mails, phone calls, petitions was overwhelming and your support was much appreciated! We heard from folks even on the west side of Bella Vista; citizens far from our problem corner. We felt rather alone and the task seemed hopeless at first, but Bella Vista is a wonderful city full of generous, caring people. We especially wish to send kudos to the staff and commissioners on the Planning Commission. They were very patient with us; answered our questions and faithfully followed proper procedures. Everything was transparent even the e-mails could be read online. Once again, thank you!

Donna Hutchinson

Bella Vista