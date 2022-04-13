LETTER: Mis-informed Ms. Hutchinson

Dear Readers:

During a time of elections, emotions run high, rumors can fly and things can be reported that aren't factually correct.

To this end I'm writing to correct some misinformation in Donna Hutchinson's letter to the editor, published Wednesday, March 30. I believe they were just mistakes and misinformation based again on rumors and what she had heard, rather than an attempt to deliberately mislead people.

Ms. Hutchinson stated that Mayor Christie tried to get a Walmart established in Bella Vista. In fact, Mayor Christie had absolutely nothing to do with the Walmart application, and was not mayor at the time. This simply was not a correct allegation.

Secondly, Ms. Hutchinson said she was told the application for Dollar General in the Metfield area was "a done deal." Anyone who attended the April 4 Planning Commission meeting could clearly see that was not the case. The members of the commission asked some very pointed and appropriate questions as to the incongruity of Dollar General's proposal and appeared far from approving it.

As Mark Twain stated, "It isn't what you don't know that gets you in trouble, but what you know for sure ... that just ain't so."

Mary Green

Bella Vista